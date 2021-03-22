PIVOT | FourthIdea Launches FourthIdea+ to Support Professional Services Firms

Regional advertising and strategic marketing agency, FourthIdea, celebrated its 10th anniversary by launching a new division called FourthIdea+, specifically to support professional services firms in their strategic marketing and business development efforts.

Manufacturing no longer drives the economy. Professional services and health services are the the greatest job generators in the WNY region. However, up until now they have been largely treated the same way by local in-house marketers and agencies. FourthIdea+ will provide an additional level of support and directly address the unique marketing and business development challenges faced by these industries.

FourthIdea+ services will combine marketing insight and experience with high-level business development and coaching expertise which will expand traditional agency boundaries, delivering the specialized assistance that professional services providers need across all phases of the sales cycle.

“The challenges of COVID-19 have actually escalated the need for our services as clients search for even more creative and cost-effective advertising and marketing answers to business problems in this current and unprecedented environment. Professional services providers certainly are no exception.” said Monish Bhattacharyya, Partner, Creative Director & Copy Chief.

FourthIdea+ is inviting professional services providers such as law firms, accounting firms, financial service providers, and architects, to work with them to create and develop impactful strategic marketing, branding, and content strategies and campaigns.

Reflecting the past decade, Thomas Mooney, CEO & Executive Creative Director says, “We have worked diligently with our clients to define, refine, and enhance marketing and creative solutions that elevate their businesses. Our highly skilled team conducts insightful consumer, competitive, and industry research to ensure that we lay the foundation for a solid marketing and creative strategy that results in exceptional campaign creative and tactics across all platforms. Now, in addition to serving the tourism and advanced manufacturing industries, we will dedicate a hand-picked team to serving the specialized needs of professional service providers so that they can attain the marketing and business development success that they, too, deserve.”

Some of the new services include:

‣ Campaign Creative and Content Development

‣ Brand Strategy and Planning

‣ Business Development Planning, including Group/Individual Coaching

‣ LinkedIn Content Development and Training

‣ Event Design and Management

‣ Specialized Training of In-house Marketing Staff

FourthIdea serves a variety of clients across many industries including: Destination Niagara USA, Dutchess County Tourism, Corning Museum of Glass, Beckage, Evans Bank, and is embarking on a brand strategy initiative for Hurwitz & Fine Attorneys.

Check out their newly launched website, fourthidea.com