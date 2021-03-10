Local | Made: A monthly guide that features rising entrepreneurs and artisans

Buffalo Rising’s newly launched guide, Local Made, will be published on the second Wednesday each month as a way to introduce and reacquaint readers with local makers: newly launched or up-and-coming entrepreneurs, small artists and makers.

Daniel Collins launched WiseFool as a sustainable lifestyle brand while living between Buffalo and Long Beach, California. Now back home in Buffalo full time, he’s refocusing WiseFool as a way to explore topics related to mindful living and sustainable business practices, with a focus on slowing down the wasteful cycle of fast-fashion in particular. Where some might see old clothes, Daniel sees hidden gems that he transforms into wearable art.

His latest “revived” collection seeks to accomplish all the above by sending a message through each individual one-of-a-kind piece that he personally curates and brings back to life by dyeing, cutting, cropping, while adding his own sense of style to it. He enjoys connecting and collaborating with local artists and advocates here in Buffalo, and hopes his collection can serve as a vehicle for bringing good people together. In addition, for every item sold, Wise Fool pledges to plant a tree in partnership with Eden Reforestation Project. He hopes his collection can serve as a vehicle for bringing good people together. If you are looking for something unique to add to your wardrobe, we recommend checking out Wise Fool.

Website | Facebook | Instagram

JuliaEileenCrafts has been Julia Reed’s passion project since she was 16 years old when she did craft shows at her high school. For as long as she can remember, she has wanted to create. She uses a variety of mediums and enjoys every second of her work. What makes JuliaEileenCrafts so special is that every item is completely handmade by one set of hands and everything is done with complete devotion and love for all of her customers.

Julia never put out a product she doesn’t love. Her candles are crafted for hours with each one being especially unique and made with positive energy and organic ingredients. Spotify Plaques are completely customized to each individual’s specifications. In the 716 corner you’ll be sure to find your Buffa-loving friend a perfect and unique gift related to the best city out there. You’re sure to find just what you’re looking for at JuliaEileenCrafts.

Website | Facebook |Instagram | Pinterest

Airship Ornaments

For nearly two decades Joe Struckler has been creating something truly whimsical and unique: airship ornaments. They are his signature pieces. He has become a regular fixture at festivals and shows like the Allentown Art Festival. With each new show season, he developed a new design for his airships. He mastered his design skills while attending the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and McKinley H.S. in Buffalo, NY. The most important skill he learned was the use of the tools that he employs to create his airship ornaments. The possibilities in his creations are endless because he is open to using a variety of materials. He gets his inspiration from everywhere, especially his interests and hobbies. Miniature war-gaming, history, science-fiction, and fishing all make their way into his work. If you are looking for a unique gift or collection piece, look no further than Airship Ornaments.

Etsy

Joshua Fraass is the mind behind JF Vintage Art. He uses mixed media in his artwork, which is made right here in Buffalo, New York. He uses his craft to bring new life to vintage paper ephemera. The range of paper that he uses in his pieces includes book pages, sheet music, maps, postcards, and photographs. He takes the paper and crafts them into a variety of pieces. One such piece is Buffalo map heart sign made with an image of a blue Buffalo, NY map and surrounding areas. Map is attached to a wooden heart shape and placed inside a handmade wood sign. He hasn’t limited this piece to strictly Buffalo, branching out to a variety of cities across the country, making it a great gift for friends and relatives out of state. He has done similar pieces in the shape of heart magnets and ornaments as well. If you are looking for a unique gift for a Buffalonian who lives locally or has moved away, check out what JF Vintage Art has to offer.

Etsy | Facebook | Instagram

Lauren VanOsten started creating portraits as a creative outlet and soon found herself in business, illustrating over 1,000 custom portraits for customers all over the world since the end of 2016. During this time, she also found a love of greeting cards and started up her very own greeting card line. From punny cards to custom portraits for couples, families, and pets, she hopes there is something for you in her digitally illustrated stationery line. Many of her cards have a Buffalo theme, including cute Buffalo-themed cards that run the gamut from Bills themes to local landmarks to things that any Buffalonian would recognize. She also offers a selection of totes and pins. What better way to send a message than with one of the cards from Tiny Buffalo Designs Co.

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Etsy