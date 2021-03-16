Launch of WNY Women-Owned Business Directory

Have you ever wondered what the local landscape looks like, pertaining to the number of WNY women-owned businesses in our community? In recent years, more and more women-owned businesses have been established, helping to create a more diverse economy in the region.

When the pandemic struck, the WNY Women’s Foundation set out to figure out a way to ensure that these women entrepreneurs would not be as at-risk, which is why the organization established a directory resource called WNY Women-Owned Business Directory. The Foundation felt that this new directory would benefit women who “continue to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic.”

To date, there are 230+ local women-owned businesses featured in the crowd-sourced business directory, which will be officially launching later this week. At this point, the website is live, for anyone that wants to get a preview (or add their business) before the official launch.

All of the businesses currently listed are offering services during the pandemic.

Visit WNY Women-Owned Business Directory.

Email wnywfdn@wnywfdn.org for questions.