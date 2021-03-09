“We may be the only species to die off because it wasn’t cost effective to save ourselves… or so we thought.” – Becky Merton through Bill Martin, President California Geothermal Heat Pump Association

For those that are concerned about climate change, and enacting environmental justice to address the ravaged state of the planet, consider attending the International Sacred People, Sacred Earth Day of Action. This gathering, hosted by a multi-faith climate and environmental movement, will be held on Thursday, March 11 (4:00 PM) at Cathedral Park in Downtown Buffalo (next to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – at Main & Church).

The event is sponsored regionally by Greenfaith and NY Renews, and locally by the WNY Peace Center, the Interfaith Peace Network, and the Interfaith Climate Justice Community.

Featured speakers so far include:

Sara Schultz – Temple Beth Zion

Pastor Nancy Rosas, Pilgrim St. Luke’s UCC

Geovaira Hernandez, PUSH Buffalo

Rev. Derrick Fetz

Sister Eileen O’Connor, Interfaith Climate Justice Community will provide a summary and a sending to close the event

On Thursday, concerned people from around the world will be taking action, by attending gatherings, writing letters, tuning in to virtual rallies, participating in prayer walks, and hosting small get-togethers, among other ways to demonstrate. By doing so, the message will be clear that the time has come for sweeping changes.

This event, leading up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), is “rooted in spirituality, moved by compassion, and passionate for justice.”