International Child Advancement’s 3rd Annual ‘Empowered Fashion Show’

Local non-profit, International Child Advancement’s (ICA) third annual Empowered Fashion Show Fundraiser looks like it will be another huge sensation. Not only is this collaborative undertaking important for the GUAOA orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), there’s also a valuable community building component for Buffalo.

This year, funds raised at the virtual fashion show will be dedicated towards the purchase of a small building for the GUAOA orphanage to house vocational training programs. The funding will also enable the procurement of additional equipment for orphanage’s sewing, computer, and agriculture programs.

This is the type of project that has a significant ripple effect that will allow the orphans to grow exponentially, by giving them the tools that they need to better their lives. The goal of this fundraising effort is to raise $10,000.

On top of that, a number of clothing pieces in the show have been created by the orphaned children that have partaken in GUAOA’s sewing program.

“We really want to showcase the success of the children we support,” said Evelyn Kessler, Founder and Executive Director of ICA. “So many children in the DRC don’t have access to an education and our vocational training not only gives them this access, but also teaches them valuable skills that set them up for a better life. The children in our sewing program are insanely talented, and we hope to empower them further by providing them with an opportunity to show their work outside of the orphanage.”

The Empowered Fashion Show will also showcase fashion items from the showcase of two black, women-owned boutiques – The Restyle Loft and Ms. Eye Candy.

There will be opportunities to shop for all of the wardrobe items after the show, which will be musically accompanied by Henri Star. Star, a concert violinist, will be accompanied by students from his Muhammad School of Music.

There are so many noteworthy project components, that it would be a shame to miss this event.

The virtual show will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Early Bird ticket purchasers in the Buffalo area will receive a complimentary charcuterie box from Meet and Eat Charcuterie, a cocktail kit from TABS by O, and a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card. To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or for additional information visit www.childadvancement.org.

