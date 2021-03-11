Infilling: 86 Winspear Avenue

A six-unit apartment building has been proposed behind an existing residence at 86 Winspear Avenue. The three-story building containing six one-bedroom apartments would replace a detached garage on the site. The property backs to a University at Buffalo parking lot.
A shared outdoor space would be located between the existing house and the apartment building.
Variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals are required for excess residential density, reduced side yard setback, and fence height. No on-site parking is proposed. Leigh Waterman is project architect.
