When you think about Dyngus Day, what goes through your mind? Is it the beer? Polish pastries? The history? The music? All of the above?

For those who are looking forward to celebrating Dyngus Day – a festival that is near and dear to many Buffalonians – this year there is a virtual fundraising event that will not only provide participants with all of the beloved celebratory trappings, it will also benefit one of the region’s most cherished architectural assets – Graycliff. This is a collaborative effort between a number of Dyngus Day’s biggest enthusiasts, who aim to carry on the fun-loving traditions of a celebration that has become synonymous with Buffalo.

Each $45 Hoppy Dyngus Day ticket purchase (Graycliff members save $5 with coupon code HOPPYDYNGUS) includes:

A six pack of Flying Bison beer—two bottles of each of the following brews: Polonia Pils Polish-Style Pilsner, Buffalo Peach White Ale, and Paula’s Peanut Stick Porter (and a virtual tasting of the beers led by Flying Bison owner Tim Herzog)

Baked goodies from Mazurek’s Bakery including a taste of their pretzels (made with Flying Bison beer!) and polish pastries

Access to the Zoom event on Monday, April 5th at 6:30pm that involves a peek behind the scenes at Flying Bison, in depth information on each bottle being tasted, musical entertainment and education by Gregory Docenko of the Docenko Brothers, and an appearance from the Buffalo Beer Goddesses

A brief virtual tour of Graycliff’s historic grounds

The opportunity to add on a discounted Hybrid Essentials Tour of Graycliff for only $18 (retail value $25)

Plenty of Dyngus Day fun!

Tickets for the April 5th virtual event, “Hoppy Dyngus Day: A Virtual Beer Tasting Event with Graycliff & Flying Bison,” are now on sale at one.bidpal.net/hoppydyngusday with pick up of beer packages available April 2nd and April 3rd at two locations: Graycliff (Derby, NY) and Flying Bison Brewery (Buffalo, NY).

Hoppy Dyngus Day: A Virtual Beer Tasting Event With Graycliff & Flying Bison

Dyngus Day, Monday, April 5th, starting at 6:30pm

Tickets now on sale at one.bidpal.net/hoppydyngusday