Highland Park Project on Pause

After completion of four apartment buildings and 30 affordable townhouses , there are no short-term plans to start additional units in Highland Park. According to officials, no new development is scheduled for the site.

The project, envisioned as having 717 residential units with a mix of residential unit types, including apartments, walk-up flats and townhouses, potentially single-family detached units, and a small amount of supporting commercial development, occupies the former Central Park Plaza site.

Fifty-two apartments have been built in four three-story buildings. All of the units are rented according to the developer. HHL Architects designed the units.

Thirty-two for-sale townhouses on the north and south sides of an extended Chalmers Avenue were also planned as part of the first phase. Burke Builders received approval in 2018 to construct the two-story units with an optional third level but did not start work.

The second phase of the project was to include 123 residential units consisting of five apartment buildings with 13 units each, 39 rental townhouses, and 19 for-sale townhouses.