Highland Park: Elim Townhomes

Elim Christian Fellowship Church has completed 30-unit affordable housing project at the northern edge of Highland Park. The townhomes fill a 2.19 acre site on the east side of Holden Street south of Bennett Village Terrace and across from Elim’s parking lot and chapel. Elim worked with Belmont Housing and Silvestri Architects on the $8 million project that was built by CSS Construction.
The community consists of 13 two-bedrooms, 13 three-bedrooms and four four-bedroom townhomes. Five two-story buildings each contain six townhomes. A one-story community center is attached to one of the buildings.