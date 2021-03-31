Habitat Home Designed to Fit

Habitat for Humanity’s plans for a new home in the Hamlin Park local historic district will be reviewed by the Preservation Board tomorrow. The 1.5-story home will be built at 33 Brunswick Boulevard where an existing structure was demolished last week.

The home will be the first under Mayor Brown’s Demolition and Immediate Infill Housing Pilot Program where new homes will be constructed soon after an existing building is demolished.

Habitat has been working with the City, the community, and the Hamlin Park Taxpayers Association, which is pitching in $15,000 to pay for design and material components to meet the preservation district requirements. HardieBoard siding will be used on the exterior. The new home was designed by Sheila M. Sloan, AIA. Construction of 33 Brunswick is expected to start in late April or early May.