Greenway Fund Standing Committee awards combined $2 million to 6 worthy “waterfront” groups

Six “waterfront” projects have been awarded a combined $2 million by the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee. The funding, designated for beautification and improvement projects along the Buffalo and Erie County portion of the Greenway, come at a time when many organizations are scrambling to secure capital during an uncertain time due to the pandemic. With quarantine measures, social distancing, etc., non-profits have not been able to rely upon traditional fund procurement methods.

The $2million comes from part of the settlement agreement related to the 50-year federal license received by New York Power Authority (NYPA) for the Niagara Power Project in 2007. Each year (during the term of the license), that Relicensing: Niagara funding is dispersed to projects that are situated along the Greenway. It is the role of the Committee to dole out the awards – the Committee is made up of representatives from Erie County, the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, and NYPA.

“This Greenway funding will improve the regional system of trails and parks and encourage a better appreciation of our natural, cultural and historical resources,” said Chairman Thomas Hersey, Jr, appointed Erie County representative and Commissioner for Erie County Dept. of Environment & Planning. “Enhancing Buffalo’s Greenway is also a key element of the supported projects and residents and visitors throughout Western New York will benefit from these upgrades and additions.”

The following projects received funding:

Buffalo & Erie Co. Naval & Military Park:

Master Plan Ph 2 & 5 Walkway & Bus Stop/Entry Improvements and

USS The Sullivans, ‘Save the Sullivans’ campaign emergency repair : $80,000 Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Inc (lead image): Buffalo Heritage Carousel: $264,820 Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy:

Prospect Park Pathways & Furnishings Project: $500,000 Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Assoc:

Adaptive Rowing on the Buffalo River Ph. I Design: $61,000 County of Erie: Shoreline Trail Enhancement Project- Phase 2 Design: $315,000 Sail-Buffalo Sailing School:

2021 Capital Improvements to Sail-Buffalo Sailing School: $31,400

Since the awards were first issued in 2008, the Committee has awarded approximately $26 million to worthy organizations that have helped to “build up” the waterfront, while creating a regional one-of-a-kind destination.