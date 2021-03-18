Good Look: Sports City Pizza Pub

When Sports City Pizza Pub opened on Niagara Street in 2016, I remember owner Mike Rizzo telling me that he had some big plans down the road. One of those plans was for a 1000 square foot patio, which will be underway in coming weeks. Another was some significant new signage, that is now complete.

Mike told me that the new signage, broadcasting the business, is timed to coincide with the Vision Niagara infrastructure plans that are wrapping up on Niagara Street, complete with dedicated bike lanes. Mike believes that the sharp frontage will be eye-catching for cyclists passing by, as will the lively patio. That said, this place is not only a sports bar, it’s also going to be a hangout for cyclists – especially with the new Campus Wheelworks just down the street.

Although the new sign project was supposed to be done a year ago (the pandemic sidelined the project), Mike told me that workers kicked it into high gear – in just three months they went from discussions to design to installation. “We hit the ground running with this project,” he told me. “It’s another piece of the puzzle, along with the patio. Our goal is to be Buffalo’s ultimate sports (and bike) bar. We’re very excited to be bringing so much life to the street – I really want to capitalize on the bike traffic, and I think the new look will help to do that, along with the patio and 24 beer taps.”

Speaking of beer, Sports City Pizza Pub is now canning their own crowlers, which means that customers can take any of their draught beers home with them. They also just added burgers to their menu (coming in two weeks). “We’re also pleased about our haddock fish fries, which we feature Friday through Sunday all year round,” said Mike.

Niagara Street is a “two way street.” The City is doing a great job turning this latest phase of street infrastructure around (much better than the first phases between Porter and Niagara Square thanks to the dedicated bike lanes), and the businesses are holding up their end of the “bargain.” It’s a win-win for everyone, including the cyclists, beer lovers, pizza fans, sports nuts, and everyone else that pays a visit to Sports City Pizza Pub.

Sports City Pizza Pub | 1407 Niagara Street (corner of Niagara St & W. Delavan) | Buffalo NY | 716-871-8088 | Facebook | See menu