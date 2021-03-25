Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Good Look: 787 S. Division Street

Builder Buffalo Bungalow has completed a new two-family house at 787 S. Division Street. The new building fills a pair of vacant lots at the northern edge of the Larkin District.

A 997 square foot two bedroom, one-bath apartment is located on the first floor and the owner’s residence on the second level encompassed 904 sq.ft. of living space with also two bedrooms and one bathroom. A third level loft overlooks the second floor kitchen and living room. The rental unit has a rear covered patio and the owner’s unit has a deck off of the living room.

The exterior includes a mix of vinyl siding and batten board siding. A detached garage will be built off of Baltic Place to the rear. At 24-feet wide, the design is appropriate for narrow city lots.

James Spratz of JDS Associates Architect PC designed the structure. “Buffalo Bungalow plans to develop more new properties in within that area, hopefully this coming year,” says Spratz. “This project was exciting and challenging and I hope we can continue to complete similar projects within the city of Buffalo.”

