From Farm Fields to the Great Lakes: The Affects of Agricultural Pollution

It is widely known that Buffalo’s vibrant future relies on the health of the Great Lakes. It’s what sets our cities like Buffalo, Erie, and Cleveland apart from the rest. We might not have the best architectural infill, or the best public transportation, but we can work on those things. As for Lake Erie, there’s work to be done in that department as well, but we’ve come a long way towards cleaning up our polluted industrial past along the Buffalo River, and elsewhere.

The most beloved and progressive cities of the future will be green. That’s why it’s so important that we work towards a greener path moving forward, so that future generations will be able to better capitalize on what we leave behind.

As much as the Great Lakes are healthier today than they once were (when there were no pollution regulations), there are still plenty of challenges, including agricultural pollution. Over the last few years we have been seeing more and more algae blooms, which is mainly caused by fertilizer runoff from farmlands. The most harmful algae blooms adversely impact fish populations, drinking water, recreational activities, etc… all of the things that we love about the Great Lakes.

Unfortunately, the problem is a lot more complex than people imagine. There are ways to curb the runoff, but they are expensive, and farmers often time are dealing with other problems, leaving the algae blooms on the ‘back burner.’ Ultimately, we are left to deal with algae blooms – facing them as they come, which has started to impact the regional economies and even the health of the residents.

For those that are concerned about the future of Lake Erie, and the Great Lakes, pertaining to the federal policy priorities of agricultural pollution, you are invited to tune into a webinar series called From Farm Fields to the Great Lakes: Protecting the Lakes from Agricultural Pollution.

A panel of experts will discuss agricultural pollution and the Great Lakes, plus identify opportunities to improve and create policy programs to prevent this pollution at the federal, state, and local levels.

From Farm Fields to the Great Lakes: Protecting the Lakes from Agricultural Pollution

Wednesday, March 24 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern/12:00 p.m. Central

