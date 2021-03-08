Author: Lauren Wesp

As the saying goes, “you can’t spend it twice.” And with high unemployment and severe economic insecurity resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us are especially needing to cut down on expenses. Fortunately, in Buffalo it’s possible to get many things for free. I’ve furnished much of my apartment with furniture and décor that didn’t cost me a cent. I’ve also freed up space and shared my resources with others by giving away things that I no longer need. I am just one of many people who are participating in the local moneyless economy.

Humans are one of the most social species of animals, and so we rely heavily on each other. By participating in the moneyless economy, we are given the opportunity to grow our sense of community by uniting to take care of one another. In sharing with each other, we also are provided with a space to connect and get to know our neighbors (while still practicing social distancing safety measures). After a year of so much physical separation with the pandemic, it seems clearer than ever just how much we need to feel connected.

Besides taking care of each other, the moneyless economy is beneficial in caring for this planet that we call home. Every time we purchase something new, resources need to be taken from nature to construct the product, and waste is returned to nature once that item is discarded. So, the life of the product, both before and after its consumption, results in hidden environmental costs that we consumers don’t tend to see, but are nonetheless very real. We can take action, though, by being more conscious about what we choose to buy.

Participation in the moneyless economy also helps us as individuals to feel good in a bit of a surprising way. Research has shown that we actually enjoy being generous, so we feel better when we are able to help each other out. In other words, when we are able to give to others, we are also giving to ourselves. It’s also nice to be reminded of how much kindness and generosity can be found in people, which fosters a sense of goodwill.