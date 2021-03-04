Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Ferris Wheel Plan up for Review

0 Comments

Plans for a Ferris Wheel at RiverWorks will be reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday. Earl Ketry is proposing to place the wheel on top of the base structure of a demolished grain elevator complex thatis now being used as a beer garden. “Ferris Wheel at Stonehedge” would top out at about 100 feet, or the same height as the Labbatt Six Pack silos.

According to the application, “the project will continue the reclamation and re-purposing of an abandoned grain elevator and encourages and provides access to the Buffalo River.”

The wheel will be very dynamic, with upgrades to the lighting package that will feature a giant silhouette broadcasting incredible light shows, visible from The Skyway,” says Ketry. “We’re going to keep making big splashes. We want the wheel to be operational by Mother’s Day when we are going to have a brunch, where everyone gets to ride the attraction.”

Anowara Architecture is designing the project.

Tagged with: , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments