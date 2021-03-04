Ferris Wheel Plan up for Review

Plans for a Ferris Wheel at RiverWorks will be reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday. Earl Ketry is proposing to place the wheel on top of the base structure of a demolished grain elevator complex thatis now being used as a beer garden. “Ferris Wheel at Stonehedge” would top out at about 100 feet, or the same height as the Labbatt Six Pack silos.

According to the application, “the project will continue the reclamation and re-purposing of an abandoned grain elevator and encourages and provides access to the Buffalo River.”

The wheel will be very dynamic, with upgrades to the lighting package that will feature a giant silhouette broadcasting incredible light shows, visible from The Skyway,” says Ketry. “We’re going to keep making big splashes. We want the wheel to be operational by Mother’s Day when we are going to have a brunch, where everyone gets to ride the attraction.”

Anowara Architecture is designing the project.