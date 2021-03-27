Event Space Planned for 28 Memorial

A shuttered tavern is finding new life as a venue for small events. DeShontell Vernon is seeking a Special Use Permit to allow for public assembly at 28 Memorial Drive. Cuzzin’s Event Venue will be utilized for banquets and events including baby showers, small weddings, and parties. Capacity would be limited to fifty people in 2,138 sq.ft. of space.
Exterior upgrades to the building are underway. The second floor includes two apartments. In the 1970’s and 80’s, the site was the location of The Old Harmony Bar.
Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.