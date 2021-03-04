Erie County’s Annual Conservation Tree & Shrub Seedling Program

This morning, on Flutterby Daily Planet (Facebook), Don Keller posted that Erie County is making it easy for people to plant tree seedlings via its Annual Conservation Tree & Shrub Seedling Program.

The District offers an annual sale and distribution of evergreen and deciduous seedlings and transplants for the conservation of natural resources and the enhancement of forestry resources, wildlife habitat and economic development in Erie County.

“Erie County makes available tree seedlings at ridiculously low cost each spring via pre-order,” said Keller, who prides himself on being a steward of the planet. “34 different species are available this year. Deadline is 3/12 with pickup on 4/24. I try to plant at least a dozen trees a year which I cultivate from seeds, but have also taken advantage of this program in the past and will again this year. Scientists say that planting trees is the single most effective way to fight global warming. I’m going with Black Walnut this year. How about you?”

Per Erie County, planting tree and shrub seedlings will:

Provide wildlife food and habitat

Protect water quality

Shelter crops and landscape

Reduce air pollution

Stabilize erodible land

Reduce heating/cooling expenses

One of my hopes in years to come is that homeowners start to plant more trees on their front lawns. Far too often we rely upon the sole tree that is planted by the City on a street’s hell strip.

My favorite homes have indigenous flowering trees or fruit trees panted on the front lawns. The trees accentuate the beauty of the homes, and provide privacy, shade, food, shelter from the rain, and habitats for birds and other critters.

Buffalo was once known as the City of Trees. If we all do our part, we can reclaim that moniker and the status that goes along with it.

Annual Conservation Tree & Shrub Seedling Program

Lead image: Photo by Eyoel Kahssay