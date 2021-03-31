Done Deal: 565 Elmwood

An Elmwood Avenue mixed-use building has traded hands for nearly $1 million. Aptly named 565 Elmwood Avenue LLC purchased 565 Elmwood for $975,000 yesterday. The LLC is registered to 2760 Kenmore Avenue, home to TM Montante Development. The seller, 100 Sylvan LLC, purchased the property in 2018 for $910,000.
The 8,743 building includes 1,937 sq.ft. of retail space and six apartments. Shoe repair and retailer Sole Man occupies the buidling’s retail space.
