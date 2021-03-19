Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: 414 Franklin Street

One of Allentown’s more attractive buildings has a new owner. Lisa and Joseph Robinson purchased 414 Franklin Street yesterday for $700,000. The 6,782 sq.ft., three-unit property had been owned by Ellicott Development’s 3125 Group LLC.

From the Listing:

Urban grandeur with a mix of history and modern living. This 1910 three-story Second Empire Style stunner in the heart of Historic Allentown, is within walking distance of the ultra-modern medical corridor, the finest and funkiest nightlife scene, and established world-class arts and entertainment centers. Enter the spaciousness of the three impeccably designed units with restored period architectural features, including brick and marble fireplaces, oak flooring, with modern cabinetry & appliances. An investor with vision will see potential value as a rental property investment or reimagined as a first-floor w/ basement space for a business with a 2-story single residence. Audio/video entry system. Adjacent off-street parking lot.

