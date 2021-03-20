Done Deal: 1235 Hertel

The site of a promising Hertel Avenue conversion project has been sold to a new owner with unknown plans. Rocco J. Del Grosso’s RJD Development had been planning a project to redevelop The Good Shephard Chapel at 1235 Hertel into nine apartments and 854 sq.ft. of retail space (below). Del Grosso sold the property yesterday to The Monocle at 1235 LLC for $235,000.
The circa-1955 structure is located on the south side of the Hertel, between Traymore and Commmonwealth Avenue.
