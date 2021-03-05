“Diary of a Lunatic: Sylke’s Tales”, Mini-Series on Amazon Prime

“A long time ago, in a parallel universe…”

A 6-part fantasy, action-adventure, comedy mini-series called “Diary of a Lunatic: Sylke’s Tales” is premiering on Amazon Prime today (Friday, March 4, 2021). The series – which takes place in present time – is a follow up to the feature film, “Diary of a Lunatic: Trew’s Calling,​” ​that was filmed in WNY and premiered in 2017.

The Plot:

Every being has alter egos who live in parallel worlds. The boundaries between these parallel universes have become fragile, planets are collapsing and disappearing, alter egos are slipping through the crumbling universes and attaching to the wrong individuals. A ragtag group of misfits reluctantly accept the mission of saving millions of universes, billions of planets, armed only with a diary of a lunatic.

The plot of this mini series is more timely than ever, as talks of alternate universes have become a hot topic of this day and age. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer that the veil is being lifted, this episodic adventure into alternate realms will certainly spark the imagination of all that see it. Plus, being able to spot Buffalo locations and possibly some familiar faces (including Buffalo film favorite Josie DiVincenzo and literary superheroine Roselyn Kasmire) is an added bonus. This new series follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, which was so well received that it prompted a delightful counterpart.

“The feature film ‘Diary of a Lunatic: Trew’s Calling’ became such a cult fan favorite that we assembled nearly the same cast and crew to give audiences what they wanted, more awesomeness with a few unexpected twists” said director, Greg Robbins.

Kimber Eastwood ​(“Aliens vs. Vampires,” “Diary of a Lunatic: Trew’s Calling”) teams up with Robbins to continue the magic as the series’ producer.