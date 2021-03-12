Construction Watch: Westminster House

Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Inc. is finishing work on an 84-unit senior housing complex at 418-28 Adams Street. The four-story building is connected to the existing Westminster Settlement House structure located at 419 Monroe Street that is being renovated. Carmina Wood Morris is project architect.

The multi-family residential building faces Adams Street. Community spaces, shared laundry, and trash collection will be located at each floor; private/public outdoor spaces with landscaping and benches will be provided. A central elevator will provide barrier-free access to all residents and visitors. Stair towers will be positioned at both the north and south ends of building for everyday use and emergency egress. A main entrance is located at the center of building along Adams Street.

The 100+ year-old, three-story historic Westminster Settlement House is being restored to its historic appearance while being internally reconfigured to accommodate a clinic resident and community use. A glass link to the east will serve to connect residents to the existing historic Westminster Settlement House. A one story lobby will serve as a public and resident entrance to the new link from vehicular drop off, and provide access to apartment lobby and clinic.

With limited on street parking available for residents and visitors, three parking lots are being added along Monroe Street.

Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers was established in 1893 and provides programs for youth, adults, and seniors in both Erie and Niagara counties.