Construction Watch: Crossroads at Genesee

Regan Development is redeveloping an East Side warehouse at 19 Doat Street nto a mixed-use complex. When finished, Crossroads at Genesee will feature 74 apartments and medical and community space.

The complex was constructed in 1912-13 for the Monarch Knitting Company and was subsequently owned by two other important local industrial concerns, the Spencer Lens Company, and the Royal Bedding Company all of whom used the factory as a major manufacturing site.

Apartments will be one to three bedrooms. There will be 1,600 sq.ft. of residential community support space and approximately 400 sq.ft. for the Lt. Colonel Matt Urban Center’s on-site offices. Additionally, a new 8,100 sq.ft. one-story building will be constructed in the northeast corner of the site to provide a new full-service health center for the community, operated by Jericho Road.

This is Ardsley, New York-based Regan Development’s third Buffalo project. It converted the Buffalo Milk Company Dairy building at 885 Niagara Street into 53 units of affordable housing. Regan previously rehabbed the Packard Building at 1325 Main Street into a similar affordable housing complex. HHL Architects prepared all three reuse plans. Preservation Studios is working on the historic preservation tax credit component.