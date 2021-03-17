Construction Watch: Cigar Factory Apartments

Work at a Fillmore Avenue site is looking great. Broadway-Fillmore NHS/Home Front is constructing a mixed-use building on the site of the Jankowski Cigar Shop at 595 Fillmore Avenue and renovating an existing structure at 591 Fillmore into Cigar Factory Apartments.

Broadway-Fillmore NHS/Home Front purchased 595 Fillmore in October 2005, but one month later a fire destroyed the main structure on the site, a two-story corner building with first floor retail and second floor apartments. The front building was demolished but a rear brick portion survived. The housing agency was determined to rebuild.

Working with architecture, engineering and interior design firm Carmina Wood Morris, Broadway-Fillmore NHS/Home Front drew up plans for the site.

The stabilized brick structure is being restored externally to its historic appearance while being internally reconfigured. The balance of the property is seeing infill construction in approximately the same footprint as the lost historic structure. There will be seven apartments (four one-bedroom and three two-bedroom) in 595 Fillmore along with a small commercial storefront. Four apartments will be available at 591 Fillmore (three one-bedroom and one two-bedroom).