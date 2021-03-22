Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: 2201-2209 Fillmore Avenue

0 Comments

A pair of Fillmore Avenue buildings are being renovated for commercial and residential space. Brenda Calhoun’s Onyx Global Group is leading the effort to convert 2201 and 2209 Fillmore into six apartments and ground floor commercial space. The $1.3 million project is at the corner of Fillmore and Jewett avenues.

2201 Fillmore will have two two-bedroom apartments on the second floor and 2209 Fillmore is will have four one-bedroom apartments on the second floor. All six apartments will be HOME assisted and made affordable to tenants with low to moderate incomes.

Off-street parking is planned on a vacant parcel between the two buildings.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments