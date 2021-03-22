Construction Watch: 2201-2209 Fillmore Avenue

A pair of Fillmore Avenue buildings are being renovated for commercial and residential space. Brenda Calhoun’s Onyx Global Group is leading the effort to convert 2201 and 2209 Fillmore into six apartments and ground floor commercial space. The $1.3 million project is at the corner of Fillmore and Jewett avenues.

2201 Fillmore will have two two-bedroom apartments on the second floor and 2209 Fillmore is will have four one-bedroom apartments on the second floor. All six apartments will be HOME assisted and made affordable to tenants with low to moderate incomes.

Off-street parking is planned on a vacant parcel between the two buildings.