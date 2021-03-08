Construction Watch: 1569 Niagara Street

Work is underway at Neighborhood Health Care of WNY’s future Niagara Street location. The former warehouse/storage facility at 1569 Niagara Street is being renovated, added on to and repurposed into a new healthcare facility. Outpatient services will include Family and Internal Medicine, Podiatry, OBGYN, Dentistry, and various community health programs including behavioral health, dietary, and social work.

The existing 12,000 sq.ft., two-story building will be doubling in size with parking provided south of the building and behind it off of West Avenue. Plans call for a vestibule along Niagara Street leading to a lobby on the north side of the building.

Paint will be removed from the existing façade which will be tuck pointed, repaired and sealed. The 13,128 sq.ft. addition will be comprised of brick and metal panels to order to complement the existing brick building.

The project team includes Kirst Construction, Colby Development and engineering and architecture firm LaBella Associates.