Construction Watch: 1111 Elmwood

The exterior of the southern wing of 1111 Elmwood looks nearly finished as work continues on the northern section of the complex. Chason Affinity Companies is developing the four-story, mixed-use project that will include 41 condominiums and 7,500 sq.ft. of retail space. Units in the south portion of the building are expected to be available in the spring while the north portion of the building will open in November.

The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one and two-bedroom condominiums ranging in size from 1,087 to 2,273 sq.ft.

Seven walk up townhomes, five fronting Elmwood and two along Forest, range in size from 2,022 sq.ft. to 2,206 sq.ft. The building includes a 24-hour attendant and fitness center. Nearly all of the residences include a Juliet balcony, patio or terrace.

There will be garage parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue. Each unit includes up to two parking spaces. Pricing has not been released.

Get Connected: Eleven Eleven Elmwood, 716.833.9999