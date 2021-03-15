Call for Artists for Broderick Park’s “World Class Memorial”

It’s the perfect time to install a significant work of art at Broderick Park. This park, for years, was in pretty sad shape. But in 2013, the park underwent a significant upgrade and transformation.

Not only is Broderick Park primely located along the Niagara River (foot of West Ferry), it’s also a park that has historic significance, as it was a last stop along the Underground Railroad due to its proximity to the Canadian border.

Now, the search is on for a work of art – one that is to be considered a “world class memorial.” This initiative was initially announced in December of 2020. Now, Catherine Gillespie (Chair, Buffalo Arts Commission) has issued a “call for artists,” to identify an artist (and a proposal) to work within a $390,000 art budget. The budget includes the purchase, planning, design, fabrication, and installation of the selected work of art. This significant budget allotment might mean that two works of art are ultimately chosen for locations, depending on what sort of submissions roll in.

The submission deadline for the project is Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11am EST.

The goal of this public artwork is to create a remembrance of Broderick Park’s Underground Railroad heritage that is cognizant of its natural setting, environment and historical relevance for cultures past and present. Multiple artworks that meet these criteria are admissible but must show aesthetic and harmonious intent. Artist collaborations are welcome.

The successful public artwork/artworks proposal selected for this project will:

be instantly memorable

manifest longevity

be culturally appropriate

be easily maintained

be historically accurate

be reflective of community input

There are two general areas of consideration:

Within the Park The Great Lawn Bus Drop off Circle Between Amphitheatre and Plaza In the “Forest”



The Concrete walls Underneath the 190 Overpass on Robert Rich Way South Side North Side



Questions can be directed to Emerson Barr – Executive Director, Buffalo Arts Commission | ebarr@buffalony.gov | (716) 851-5027

Word Docs with pertinent information and forms:

Broderick Park Call for Artists – Appendix A

Broderick Park Call for Artists – Appendix B

Call for Artists – Broderick Park Art Installation