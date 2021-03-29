Re: Build Buffalo Back Better: How green transport and restored parkways can help lift Buffalo from poverty

Dear Secretary Buttigieg:

Thank you for your advocacy and progressive vision in leading the Department of Transportation in the Biden Administration. As you formulate a program to improve and update our nation’s infrastructure, we write to urge you to allocate federal transportation resources so that Buffalo, and all of Western New York, can use its own unique assets, including abundant green energy and one of the world’s great urban designs, to address concentrated poverty, attract new residents and investors, and meet your policy priorities by reconnecting communities burdened by racially insensitive decisions of the past.

Here in Western New York, we have enough highways. What we lack is a network of frequent, affordable buses and streetcars that run on the inexpensive and available hydropower from our own nearby Robert Moses Niagara Power Project and other renewable sources unique to our region. We also lack federal assistance in mitigating the harm caused by one of the most ill-conceived Cold War-era expressways, the Kensington Expressway, which destroyed a Frederick Law Olmsted-designed parkway and the community on either side of it.

Some in Western New York have sought and advocated for $600 million to $2 billion in U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) funds in order to replace the Skyway, a bridge in downtown Buffalo, built in the 1950’s and 100 feet in height, which was just repaired with $40 million in local, state and federal funds.

We adamantly disagree that our priority should be the destruction of the Skyway. Alternatively, funding in the $600 million to $2 billion range could reconnect our fractured community, electrify and upgrade our public transit, clear our air of fumes from internal combustion engines, and restore Humboldt Parkway, the jewel in the crown of our world-renowned Olmsted- designed city.

Using the formula of the existing TIGER grant program and based on local research (see reports attached), we would rather see $600 million in USDOT funds create 20 miles of electrified streetcar lines on historic corridors that would transform mobility within our urbanized region. We would rather see USDOT funds put to work as Seattle and Boston used them — to fill in, cover over, or otherwise create human-centered land links across a gaping expressway wound down the center of our community.

We all recognize that cars must not continue to rule our lives. Buffalo grew to greatness as the world’s first electrified city. The region once had electrified streetcars, with 5-minute service for a city population of 550,000. Since losing its streetcars, Buffalo has shrunk by more than half while the regional population has not grown since 1970.

On the plus side, Buffalo has been identified as a “climate refuge” by a Harvard researcher. And Buffalo has great bones – access to fresh water on the world’s most peaceful border, affordable real estate, and a highly educated workforce. Buffalo is a great long-term bet for federal investment because the region