Buffalo Blues returns… to The Cave!

Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans is back in business with another local music campaign. To date, the organization has raised upwards of $100K for 17 different WNY non-profits serving veterans and military families. Not only is this a worthy effort to support the veterans, it’s also a good way to bolster the spirits of the musicians (and the fans) that have been lying in wait for upwards of a year.

On April 1 at 6pm, the local music campaign will be setting up The Cave, one of the city’s newest and hottest live music venues (learn more about Imagine Recording Studios and The Cave – which was still being built out the last time we paid a visit).

“We saw our efforts coming to an end last year, facing COVID,” says Buffalo Blues music producer, Bob James. “It was a scary time but then a few of our musicians pulled us together to do live streams and push us into other forms of outreach. April 1st is our formal return to live music events.”

Players on April 1 include 3 members of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

Since first kicking off in 2016, the community has rallied around Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans. And while money is tight all around these days, the organization was able to continue on with its efforts thanks to a “first ever” grant, to help with the relaunch of the music series.

Now, it’s up to the community to bolster the efforts… because the show must go on!

Blues music fans can either purchase a ticket to watch the show live, or if they feel that they are still not up for it, they can buy tickets for veterans, military families, and workers at veteran’s charities.

Anyway you look at it, this is going to be a sensational show, for a lot of reasons. Spring is here. Music is Back. And people are ready to have some fun again (while being safe at the same time).

The Cave, owned and operated by the Hall family at Sportsmens Tavern, is located behind Sportsmens Tavern at 71 Military Road. Find The Cave on Facebook.

Facebook event

Tickets to the show

No single seats sold. You are purchasing seating for 2 or for 4 people

Masks Required unless seated

Food must be ordered to purchase alcohol

No Dancing permitted at this time