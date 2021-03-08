ASI Awards $25,000 in Give for Greatness Grants To WNY Cultural Organizations

We are excited to announce the 25 Give for Greatness (G4G) grant recipients for 2020! This year, we had 25 grants in the amount of $1,000 each to award to arts and cultural nonprofit organizations based in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. The 25 recipient organizations were selected from 57 total applicants for their work and accomplishments in 2020 by a panel of local leaders from the industry.

Our G4G grant program awards vital community-based arts and cultural organizations for their important work by providing general operating support that can be used in whatever way they need. These critical cultural hubs serve niche communities across many of Western New York’s urban and rural regions, and often operate on an annual budget of less than $50,000 and with a nearly all-volunteer staff.

The 2020 G4G recipients are :

13 Players

Alleyway Theatre

Art for Rural America

Black Rock Historical Society

Brazen-Faced Varlets

Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus

Buffalo Girlchoir

Buffalo International Film Festival

Buffalo Jazz Collective

Buffalo Opera Unlimited

Carnegie Art Center

Chautauqua Regional Youth Symphony

ComedySportz Buffalo

danceability

El Museo Francisco Oller y Diego Rivera

Nusantara Arts

O’Connell & Company

Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective

Rock Autism

Southern Tier Symphony

Stitch Buffalo

The Fountain Arts Center

The Olean Theatre Workshop

The Springville Center for the Arts

WNY Book Arts Collaboration

The Give for Greatness grants support small to mid-sized arts and cultural nonprofits for their work serving the community in the previous calendar year. Despite restrictions on operations, these organizations managed to find unique and creative ways to continue serving the community through their programming in 2020.

“Arts Services Inc. has provided our organization with funding that will help to bridge the gap between our committed vision and viable execution,” said Dawn Martin Berry-Walker, Chief Executive of the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective. “We are so very appreciative for the opportunity to put this additional funding to productive and beneficial use, particularly at our Love Supreme School of Music which offers free music lessons to underserved and deserving members of our community.”

Since 2014, we have distributed nearly $175,000 to over 100 regional arts and cultural organizations through this fund.

Give for Greatness is funded by money that ASI raises throughout the year and is supported by Fund for the Arts, Lawyers for the Arts, The Marilyn Gohr McTaggart Reveal Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo, and The Rupp Family Foundation.

Congratulations to all of this year’s G4G recipients!