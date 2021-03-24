Artist Mickey Harmon is busy illustrating some of Buffalo’s alluring houses

If there’s one thing that Buffalo has, it’s an endless bounty of architecturally and historically significant homes. For anyone that is lucky enough to own a home with some character, artist Mickey Harmon is now offering illustration services that are out of this world. I’m a big fan of Mickey’s work to begin with. But there’s something about these architectural illustrations that are especially captivating. And who would want to have a skillfully rendered replica of their home hanging on one of their walls.

After browsing through a handful of commissions (very reasonably priced), I knew that Mickey was onto something. There’s something so endearing about his artistic style that lends itself perfectly for this sort of work.

“It’s pretty cool – I was very busy during the pandemic,” Mickey told me. “People had a lot of screen time, and they were also putting money into their homes. It was the perfect scenario for this. I’ve been drawing houses since college – doing home commissions for Christmas gifts as a side hustle. With The Pine Apple Co., being on the board of the Allentown Association (Chair of the First Friday Gallery Walk Committee), and Secrets of Allentown, word has gotten out there that I’m doing these. I’ve also revisited some of my Buffalo Architecture Series. Buffalo has some of the most beautiful architecture in the world, and I’m happy to be drawing it.”

Visit mickeyharmon.com for more information.

Lead image: 67 Lafayette