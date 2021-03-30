An East Side “Twofer” – 631 and 777 Northland Avenue

The Northland Corridor continues to show steady signs of improvement. The unveiling of the Northland Workforce Training Center (683 Northland Avenue) has resulted in a number of ancillary development projects.

Now, with the help of two National Grid economic development grants in the amount of amounts of $290,000 and $100,000, a couple of other significant building rehabs will be coming to fruition at 631 Northland Avenue and 777 Northland Avenue. The rehab grants were awarded to the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. (BUDC) subsidiary NorDel II LLC.

The first project – 631 Northland Avenue (lead image) – is an abandoned 41,000-square-foot building (former metal fabrication shop, circa 1953). Altogether, this is a $12 million remediation project that will result in the building operating as a light industrial workspace. Site work includes environmental site remediation, hazardous and regulated materials abatement, a new roof, new electricity service, HVAC, and plumbing.

777 Northland Avenue was originally occupied by Otis Elevator Co. in 1913, before transitioning to Buffalo Stainless Casting Corp., and then to Curtiss-Wright Corp. The building was abandoned in the 1990s. According to NorDel II LLC, “the multi-phased project includes demolishing a portion of an 86,000-square-foot structure to create a shovel-ready site.” Apparently the majority of the building is in pretty rough shape – State Historic Preservation Office requirements call for the preservation of the facade of the structure.

The National Grid grant funding is instrumental in getting this project off the ground.

“For almost two decades, National Grid has played a significant supportive role in Buffalo Urban Development Corporation’s various economic development initiatives, and they are a prime contributor to the success of the Northland Corridor project on Buffalo’s East Side,” said Buffalo Urban Development Corp. President Peter Cammarata.

“We’ve enjoyed a long partnership with Buffalo Urban Development Corp. and NorDel II who bring energy and excitement to the Northland Corridor; and our grants exemplify the kind of supportive role that National Grid can provide to customers who are looking to grow, rehab, or rebuild,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa. “It’s always gratifying to see progress on such important, forward-thinking projects that are designed to sustain or grow jobs and the economy.”

More information about NationalGrid’s suite of programs is available at www.shovelready.com.