Alleyway Seeks Mural Artist for $6000 Commission

Muralist alert!

Muralists are being asked to submit a proposal for a significant “large-scale interior mural” inside the Grand Lobby (lead image) of the Alleyway Theatre. The size of the mural is 20’ x 60’. Since it’s in the lobby of the theater, it should be welcoming of course. At the same time, seeing that we are in the day and age of selfies, it should also be imaginative, captivating and “Instagrammable.”

The history of the theater, which was originally a Greyhound Bus Terminal dating back to 1941, might come into play… or the city of Buffalo itself. Or maybe the theatrical aspect of the 33,000 square-foot Art-Moderne building, which was designed by William S. Arrasmith. Per the theater company, the mural should be “big, bold, innovative, theatrical, magical, authentic, daring, diverse, and an inclusive work.”

A $6000 commission will be awarded to the muralist whose submission is chosen. That funding will cover the full installation of the mural, though there might be some scaffolding available.

The deadline is April 12, and full details are available at www.alleyway.com.

Deadline: Proposals due Monday, April 12, 2021 @ 12:00 Noon.

Location: Interior lobby at Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo

Eligibility: WNY Artists

The Full RFP