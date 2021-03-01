38th Annual Taste of Buffalo announces “in-person event” for 2021

Last week, the Garden Walk announced that it’s planning on commencing in 2021, and this week, Taste of Buffalo is sending along a similar message.

According to Taste of Buffalo 2021 Chair Amber Hartman, the decision to move forward with the festival was not an easy one to make, considering that there are no certainties when it comes to the health restrictions that might (or might not) be in place when the festival is held during the weekend of July 10 and 11.

What is certain is that this announcement sends a message throughout the community that event-driven organizations are anticipating calmer waters ahead, while being cautiously optimistic at the same time. Not only is this good news for people who are clamoring to do something outdoors (socially), it’s also a signal to struggling restaurateurs that there might be a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops is the nation’s largest two-day food festival.

“The Taste of Buffalo has always existed to support our locally owned restaurants. After so many of them have endured unthinkable hardships during the pandemic, our mission is more important now than ever,” said Hartman. “We are working with our state and county officials to follow all safety guidelines that may be in place come this July. We hope this announcement gives our community something to look forward to this summer and sends a message to our local restaurants that better days are ahead.”

The 2021 Taste of Buffalo, might be a little bit different depending on the covid-19 health restrictions, but at this time the all-volunteer Board of Directors feels that there will be an “in-person” element that people can look forward to. That means that festival-goers can expect “a ticketed event with multiple sessions to be held over the weekend,” which will help to ensure the safety of attendees.

Details on how and where to purchase session tickets will be forthcoming as the event date approaches.