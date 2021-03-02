Construction Watch: Lofts @ 1020

The elevator core is in place for the Lofts @ 1020 project at 1020 Elmwood Avenue. Whitesand Family LP’s four-story building is replacing three existing structures on the site and include residential and commercial space. The project site is north of the former JP Bullfeathers that will soon house Jack Rabbit.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation sold the properties to Whitesand Family LP. Ciminelli had proposed a five-story and later a four-story building for the site as part of its Arbor + Reverie project. Ciminelli decided to sell a majority of its Elmwood properties after facing strong neighborhood opposition.

Abstract Architecture designed the $6.2 million project. The 38,260 sq.ft. building will include 26 market-rate apartments on its upper floors (seven one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom).

Three ground-floor commercial spaces will be provided, combined totaling 3,275 sq.ft. Twenty-three parking spaces will be provided on-site, located behind the commercial spaces with the residential component of the development construction over the parking area. The exterior will consist of brick veneer, terra cotta cladding, and fibre cement rainscreen. The fourth floor is setback from the front and rear facades.

Construction on the project is expected to take one year.