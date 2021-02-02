Watch 36 Artists Draw Live Via Zoom (and bid on some amazing art)

Hallwalls Mid Winter Draw is taking on a virtual twist in February, which should prove to be very interesting. Just think of it – 36 artists “drawing live,” while viewers “Zoom in” to witness the works in motion.

Over the years, these live-drawing events have become quite popular among art enthusiasts, who get a chance to see the artists as they work, before bidding on the creations. The way it works is, each of the artists has 45 minutes to complete his or her work, which is drawn on a 12 x 18 inch sheet of paper. The bids for the works of art start at $39.

17 of these coveted drawing rallies have been held at Asbury Hall (Babeville), twice a year, since 2012.

The upcoming February event will still feature a number of artists painting “live,” but instead of attendees heading to Asbury Hall (Babeville), they will watch the drawing rally virtually.

In order to pull off this extraordinary feat, Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center curator John Massier has recorded Zoom sessions with 36 artists, all of whom have ties to Western NY. These video recordings will be edited and seamlessly stitched together to create a broadcast that will be aired on Facebook Live and Youtube on February 24, at 7:00pm. The streaming event will run through Sunday, February 28 at 9:00 pm, giving people plenty of time to examine the works and place their bids.

Anyone interested in viewing the silent auction on Clickbid, will be required to pay $5 to register. Once registered, the works of art will be free to view.

Participating artists in 2021’s A Mid Winter’s Draw include:

Kari Achatz • Mark DiVincenzo • David Feaman • Erin Finley • Patrick Foran • Fotini Galanes • Barbara Hart •Jay P. Hawkins Sr. • William Herod • Nate Hodge • Pat Kewley • Felice Koenig • Stacey Lechevet • Erin Long • Taramarie Mitravich • Cindi O’Mara • OGRE • Alicia Paolucci • Cole Pawlowski • John Peña • Cristiano F Lopez Perez • Cecelia Ivy Price • Jennifer Ryan • Kath Schifano • Chuck Tingley • Marc Tomko • Patrick Willett • Rebecca Wing • Sara Zak

Since there will not be a public gathering to support the art center, it’s more important than ever to participate, by registering, bidding, or purchasing a “special alcohol package” from Paradise Wine, Remedy House, or Community Beer Works. Each of these packages is available for pick-up or delivery, with a portion of all sales going to support Hallwalls.

Remedy House is designing a cocktail specifically for the event called the Winter Rose , which includes Bourbon, Aperol, Maple rosemary syrup, Grapefruit, and Rose water.

Community Beer Works will be selling a sampler four-pack of cans of their beer, with offerings changing weekly.

Yes, the upcoming Mid Winter Draw will be different. But the worthy cause is the same, and the artists are some of the best in the land, meaning that there are plenty of reasons to tune in to this year’s virtual affair.

Tickets and all other information: Available at hallwalls.cbo.io

For more details on when and what to buy to support the organization and enhance your enjoyment of the Drawing Rally from home, visit hallwalls.org.