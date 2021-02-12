SOUNDCHECK: 2021 Valentine’s Day MixTape

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Welcome to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform.

Soundcheck is our series of weekly intimate live music sets performed by a curated selection of local artists, recorded in the lobby of The Market Arcade building, also home of Buffalo Rising’s office. We celebrate local diversity and authenticity by featuring the best music our city has to offer, across genres like alt-rock, classical, hip-hop, R&B, Folk, Gospel, Country, etc.

A big thank you to Evans Bank and Picasso’s Pizza for helping to make this series possible, especially during the past year, where music has played such a necessary and important role in getting us through everything that has happened.

This week we’ve gathered some of our favorite “love-themed” performances as a Valentine from us to you! We’re proud to show our #buffalove for local musicians and artists.

Click the link below to listen and cast to any device.

Playlist:

Below is the 2020 Valentine’s Day mixtape playlist which includes links to the artist’s Instagram. We encourage you to check them out.

Special thanks to our Series Sponsors:

Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York

Picasso’s: We Are Pizza! Order online tonight at www.picassospizza.net