Valentine’s Day is about the birds and the bees… and the trees.

I’m sure that most people would have thought that by Valentine’s Day, we would almost be back to normal. Apparently that is not going to be the case although there is better news around the each and every corner.

If there was ever a day when people are supposed to come closer together, it would have to be Valentine’s Day. But, like everything else, we’re going to have to get creative with the ways that we show our affections.

One way that people can demonstrate their love for others is to plant a tree. While that might sound nice in theory, February is cold, and not many people are going to be outdoors planting trees (not that it’s a good time of year to plant trees anyways).

That said, the Western New York Land Conservancy has come up with a way that people can purchase trees for their loved ones, to be planted at the Margery Gallogly Nature Sanctuary on Grand Island – a 145-acre oak and hickory forest. For $50, a tree will be planted, which will grow for years and years to come, while providing a home to wildlife that could really use some more trees.

After a successful fundraising campaign, The Land Conservancy was able to purchase the Nature Sanctuary property in 2018. Since that time, an ongoing effort has been made to pristinely restore the wooded lands, which is why it is so important to plant trees.

The Margery Gallogly Nature Sanctuary is one of the largest, undeveloped, privately-owned properties left on Grand Island, and one of the largest remaining forests in the entire Niagara River watershed. The property includes almost a mile of Little Sixmile Creek, a tributary of the Niagara River.

“By donating $50, you will receive a Valentine’s Day card and a certificate that you can personalize and share with your special someone. Please make your donation by February 10th (or sooner just to be sure) to receive your card by Valentine’s Day.” – wnylc.org

It’s time to start thinking about a thoughtful and meaningful Valentine’s gift that will duly express how much you care for that special person, and for the environment.

If you typically buy a box of chocolates or jewelry, why not mix it up this year by purchasing a tree that will be planted in someone’s honor? This is a gesture that will be remembered in years to come, especially for people who care about the birds and the bees, and the trees.

Click here to donate, and select “Valentine’s Day” in the dropdown menu on the donate page. You can also send a check to P.O. Box 471 East Aurora, NY 14052 with “Valentine’s Day” in the memo line.