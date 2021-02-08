Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Unite by Night seeks 2021 Community Partner

0 Comments

2021 is going to be an important year for WNY non-profit organizations to “look inwards” in order to reexamine and potentially rethink their composition, their structures, and ultimately their mindsets, as they pertain to issues of diversity and inclusion. 

While this might sound easy in theory, many organizations and community stakeholders have never done this before, and are actively looking to figure out best practice ways to become more diverse, and to combat racism, bias, and discrimination.

Unite by Night is a local nonprofit that has been established to help organizations address these issues, which might be foreign in theory and in practice for a number of non-profits.

At the same time, these issues are now ‘top of mind,’ and will remain so. That’s why, each year Unite by Night identifies a community partner, where members “dedicate one year of community service to a WNY area nonprofit that aligns with the their mission.”

Area non-profits are now invited to apply for the Unite by Night: 2021 Community Partnership. The deadline for entries is Friday, March 5 at midnight.

Learn more and apply here

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments