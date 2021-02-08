Unite by Night seeks 2021 Community Partner

2021 is going to be an important year for WNY non-profit organizations to “look inwards” in order to reexamine and potentially rethink their composition, their structures, and ultimately their mindsets, as they pertain to issues of diversity and inclusion.

While this might sound easy in theory, many organizations and community stakeholders have never done this before, and are actively looking to figure out best practice ways to become more diverse, and to combat racism, bias, and discrimination.

Unite by Night is a local nonprofit that has been established to help organizations address these issues, which might be foreign in theory and in practice for a number of non-profits.

At the same time, these issues are now ‘top of mind,’ and will remain so. That’s why, each year Unite by Night identifies a community partner, where members “dedicate one year of community service to a WNY area nonprofit that aligns with the their mission.”

Area non-profits are now invited to apply for the Unite by Night: 2021 Community Partnership. The deadline for entries is Friday, March 5 at midnight.

Learn more and apply here