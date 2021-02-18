The Richardson Olmsted Campus is actively pursuing a tenant to replace Hotel Henry

Per the closing of Hotel Henry, The Richardson Olmsted Campus has issued a statement that the Campus has “no agreement with Hilton Hotels” – a theory that has been being bandied about.

“Any public indication or implication that Hilton is maintaining operations of Hotel Henry on the Richardson Olmsted Campus is false. As Hotel Henry’s landlord, the Richardson Olmsted Campus was not aware of any finalized, executed agreement with Hilton Hotels. With Hotel Henry ending operations at the campus, any relationship or conversations that Hotel Henry previously had or engaged with Hilton does not transfer to the Richardson or to a future tenant of the campus.”

Further, the statement goes on to say that the Campus “… is not responsible for or liable to Hotel Henry’s operations and relationships with any vendors, partners and guests. Anyone who has business with Hotel Henry must continue working with them directly, as it is in no relation to the Richardson Olmsted Campus.”

That said, the Campus is “actively pursuing” a new tenant for the space that was previously occupied by Hotel Henry, including the Towers building and the two adjacent buildings on the east and west sides of the Towers.

“It is the organization’s top priority to identify an ongoing use for this National Historic Landmark asset. At this time, all options are being pursued.”

The active pursuit of a new tenant coincides with an ongoing effort that was formulated in 2019, when Savarino Companies was granted exclusive development rights for two buildings on the eastern side of the campus totaling 80,000 square feet for housing and artist amenity spaces, according to the Campus.