The Plating Society opening at Millrace Commons in Larkinville

Chances are, you’re already familiar with the cheffing services of Darian Bryan. It was about a month ago that we posted a BRTV segment on the chef, who has been whipping up a storm since first arriving in Buffalo. It all began with a series of restaurant pop-ups, but now Bryan has officially secured a new brick and mortar for his operation in Larkinville, which he considers “… a boutique for chef services.”

Once open, The Plating Society will offer a range of dining experiences, pop-up lunches, events, cooking classes, and catering, all held in “an intimate luxury show kitchen.”

The new home of The Plating Society will be Millrace Commons, 799 Seneca Street (Larkin Development Group), with design and construction being handled by Schneider Architectural Services and Taylor the Builder. The opening of the building is perfectly suited for Bryan, who will have the opportunity to create a customized space that perfectly suits his multi-faceted business.

Chef Darian will be appearing on the CBS show ‘The Dish’ the morning of Saturday, February 6.

Aside from being an accomplished chef, Bryan’s back story is one of the reasons that he has gained such a following here in Buffalo. Hailing from a small town in Jamaica, he quickly learned the art of home cooking by sticking by his mother’s side whenever she was in the kitchen. The two whipped up countless meals for the people in their town.

Upon moving to Buffalo in 2012, to attend the culinary school at Erie Community College, he quickly realized that he had been given the opportunity to access unlimited growth opportunities. He soon found himself in the SUNY Buffalo State hospitality management program, as well as in a sous chef role at Hutch’s restaurant. Most recently, Bryan has been providing meal prep for professional athletes such as Bills player Stefon Diggs, not to mention the release of his new cookbook called “Healthy at Home: 15 Fresh Recipes.”

“My family and I, in partnership with the Larkin Development Group, are thrilled to announce the opening of my first brick and mortar location (opening this spring),” said Chef Darian Bryan, Head Chef, and Owner. “This is a dream come true. Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors, and as a local homeowner in the Larkinville neighborhood, I’m thrilled to welcome our customers and supporters to our neighborhood. I don’t take this opportunity lightly – to bring my unique vision and stylistic approach to food preparation to Larkinville. Food is everything to me, it brings people together and I can’t wait to create a community and a ‘Society.’ We hope our new restaurant will add to the continued development and investment in our community – again making Larkinville the ideal neighborhood to live, work, play, and most importantly… eat! As I often say, let’s go, let’s go! This is just the beginning. Thank you to the Larkin Development Group and thank you to my fellow Buffalonians. The best is yet to come, GO BILLS.“

“Darian and (his wife) Jessica bring the kind of positive energy and entrepreneurship that has been a hallmark of the Larkin Historic District for almost 200 years,” said Kayla Zemsky from Larkin Development Group, “We are very excited that they call Larkinville home for both their family and their business. It’s a great way for us to kick off the opening of the Millrace Commons building and will be a great convenience for our tenants.”

For more information about the Plating Society, visit www.theplatingsociety.com.

For more information about Larkin Development Group and Millrace Commons, visit www.larkindg.com.