Seneca One Lands Two Office Tenants

Douglas Jemal’s vision of a technology hub at Seneca One is coming to fruition. Two tenants in recent days have signed on for space in the tower according to Business First.

AML RightSource, a financial consultant that provides anti-money-laundering and back secrecy act compliance solutions, has taken the 27th floor of the building, or 20,000 sq.ft. The firm will be moving from the Larkin Center of Commerce where it opened its first Buffalo office in 11,000 sq.ft. of space.

PCI Associates, an IT services company, is taking 11,000 sq.ft. of tower space. PCI will be moving from a company-owned, three-story building at 703 Washington Street. Future plans for the building at the edge of both the Theater District and Medical Campus are unknown.

The two companies join M&T Bank’s Tech Hub that will see up to 1,500 employees in 330,000 sq.ft. of tower and plaza space, business software firm Odoo, Serendipity Labs, 42North and SMP Corp.