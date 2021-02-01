Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Seneca One Lands Two Office Tenants

0 Comments

Douglas Jemal’s vision of a technology hub at Seneca One is coming to fruition. Two tenants in recent days have signed on for space in the tower according to Business First.

AML RightSource, a financial consultant that provides anti-money-laundering and back secrecy act compliance solutions, has taken the 27th floor of the building, or 20,000 sq.ft. The firm will be moving from the Larkin Center of Commerce where it opened its first Buffalo office in 11,000 sq.ft. of space.

PCI Associates, an IT services company, is taking 11,000 sq.ft. of tower space. PCI will be moving from a company-owned, three-story building at 703 Washington Street. Future plans for the building at the edge of both the Theater District and Medical Campus are unknown.

The two companies join M&T Bank’s Tech Hub that will see up to 1,500 employees in 330,000 sq.ft. of tower and plaza space, business software firm Odoo, Serendipity Labs, 42North and SMP Corp.

 

Tagged with: , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments