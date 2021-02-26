Reddy Bikeshare experiences 222% increase in signups in 2020

In 2020, Reddy Bikeshare experienced a 222% increase in signups, from the year before. Aside from that tremendous boost in cycling, Reddy Bike also reports that 578 essential workers signed up for the $1 annual pass – these workers are mainly in the healthcare field or in food service/delivery sector.

Through a survey, Reddy Bike learned that 56.5% of the people surveyed didn’t own a bike, and 20.6% didn’t own a car.

Also in 2020, Reddy Bike added 40 bikes to its fleet, with 11 new Buffalo stations, including a new station in the Ken-Bailey neighborhood at the Varsity Theatre.

“We are proud to have supported the Buffalo-Niagara community when it needed bikes the most,’’ said Jennifer White, co-founder and communications director, Reddy Bikeshare. “The record-breaking growth signifies a shift towards a healthier, more active, and more accessible region.”

Another growth spurt that Reddy Bike (in partnership with Independent Health) is experiencing is its presence in the City of Niagara Falls. A successful first year in 2020 meant a doubling of the organization’s footprint on WNY.

“As an avid biker myself, I’m proud to see the residents of Niagara Falls benefitting from and taking advantage of the opportunity that Reddy Bikeshare offers,” said City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino. “We’re looking forward to warmer weather and another successful year where residents and visitors alike can enjoy the transportation option that Reddy offers within the City.”

“The success of Reddy Bikeshare is profound, and the positive impact it has had on supporting essential workers and expanding access to better serve diverse communities, particularly on the east and west sides of Buffalo and in the city of Niagara Falls, is inspiring,” said Michael W. Cropp, M.D., president and CEO, Independent Health. “Our bikeshare program is an important part of our overall efforts to create opportunities for all Western New Yorkers to have a fair and equal chance to lead the healthiest lifestyle possible. We’re proud to work in tandem with Reddy Bikeshare to enable even more residents to take advantage of all the health benefits and convenience cycling has to offer.”

In 2021, Reddy Bike will be bringing back 400 bikes via 90 stations in the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Once again, this means that there is a call for more bike friendly streets, to ensure the safety of all cyclists. This shared service means that more cyclists are hitting the streets, many who are not accustomed to biking around town. As much as the Complete Streets initiative has spun off some positive bike infrastructure, we have a long way to go towards making biking in Buffalo safe. Let’s hope that the City understands just how important it is to safely connect all of the bike assets, which, at this point, are fairly isolated from one other.

Lead image courtesy Reddy Bikeshare