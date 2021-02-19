‘Rachel & Daughters’ serve up a medley of international African food and imports

The Community Action Organization of WNY’s (CAO) Business Development Workshop Series is proving to be an invaluable resource when it comes to giving a boost to aspiring entrepreneurs. Take, for example, Rachel Tarwo, who enrolled in the Series just last year. It didn’t take long for Tarwo, who hails from Liberia, to find her footing locally, thanks to the program.

Back in her homeland of Liberia, Tarwo was a candy maker. But due to civil war, she and her family fled to the US in 2004, in search of a better life, full of opportunities. That search led her to Buffalo, which ultimately led her to pursue a reinvented life as a retailer on Jefferson, selling African food, clothing, and other cultural items. Her shop, Rachel & Daughters African Variety Store, will open this Saturday at 883 Jefferson Avenue.

“The entrepreneurial spirit is in my heart,” said Tarwo, who graduated at the top of her CAO class and plans to offer cooking classes in the future. “I am glad to have the opportunity to start my business with my daughters and the great support from CAO.”

“Rachel’s work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit exemplify the great opportunities that exist in Buffalo,” said CAO’s new president and CEO, Thomas Kim. “It is inspiring to see first-hand how CAO’s programming promotes self-sufficiency and economic development within our community. I look forward to celebrating Rachel and I wish her tremendous success.”

Between significant developments, strategic investments, and cultural undertaking such as the Jefferson Avenue Arts Festival, it sounds like it’s a good time to be launching a multi-faceted retail and food business.

Rachel & Daughters African Variety Store joins a mix of other restaurants that have opened on the street in recent years, thus creating a medley of international flavors that are collectively drawing customers who are looking to spice up their eating routines.

Be sure to stop by this Saturday, February 20, starting at 12pm, to get some great food, and to welcome Tarwo to the ever-advancing and diverse entrepreneurial climate that is taking hold in this city.

Rachel & Daughters African Variety Store | 883 Jefferson Avenue (Unit B) | Buffalo, NY 14211

Community members are required to wear a face mask on the premises and inside of the building. This event is free to the public.