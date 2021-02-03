Pick Up a 4-Pack and Support ‘Revive WNY Restaurants’

These days, everyone is looking for ways to help out the restaurant industry, from major funding grants to grassroots efforts. One such grassroots initiative that has launched is a collaborative play between 42 North Brewing, Community Beer Works, Hamburg Brewing, and Resurgence Brewing. The breweries have come together, along with their distribution partner Try-It, to raise funds for a newly-formed non-profit called Revive WNY Restaurants.

In the last three months alone, the Buffalo Niagara region has lost over 6,000 jobs, with the majority being in the restaurant industry.

Together, each of the breweries has brewed a distinct beer. Those beers have been sent to Try-It, which has packaged and distributed the 4-packs. Now, it’s up to beer-lovers throughout the region to purchase the coveted brews. By doing so, funds from the purchases will be used to help the regional restaurant industry that has been struck so hard by the pandemic. The funds for local independent restaurants will be allocated for financial support and marketing resources.

“Local bars and restaurants are the lifeblood of our business. Without their support, the local craft beer scene would not be where it is today,” said 42 North Founder, John Cimperman. “Now, it’s our turn to do everything we can to support them.”

“Restaurants are not only important for our local economy, but they are a fabric of our local culture and community,” agreed Buffalo restaurateur, Paul Santora, who founded the not-for-profit. “We want to help the restaurant owners that have put their heart and soul into their business.”

Along with the brewing and the distributing, TLF Graphics of Rochester donated the production of the labels, which spotlight prominent restaurant corridors throughout Buffalo. This truly has been a team effort every step along the way.

As for the breweries, the Revive WNY Restaurants mixed 4-packs feature the following beers:

42 North​: Hazy IPA Featuring tons of Citra, Cashmere and Chinook Hops with Pale Malt and oats for low bitterness, strong fruit notes, and a nice haziness.

Hamburg Brewing Company​: Fruited Sour Ale made with strawberry, raspberry and milk sugar.

Community Beer Works​: A classic Oatmeal Stout brewed with heaps of oats and layered with roasted and chocolate malts that wrap your mouth in a smooth embrace!

Resurgence Brewing Company​: This Amber Lager is a blueberry pancake in a can. The sweetness from blueberries and maple syrup balances the bread and light toasted notes from the lager.

Moving forward, these 4-packs will be available at Consumer’s Beverage, Tops Friendly Markets, and Wegmans throughout Western New York, as well as at the 4 breweries and participating restaurants.

For more information or to make a donation to Revive WNY Restaurants, see www.revivewnyrestaurants.org.