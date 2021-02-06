Out to Bid: Ohio Street Boat Launch Upgrades

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is planning upgrades to the Ohio Street Boat Launch at 421 Ohio Street. Construction bids are being sought to expand and enhance the existing facility to encourage fishing, paddling, boating and passive recreation. The work includes upland enhancements, pedestrian sidewalks, parking areas, curbing, landscaping, planting, overhead archways, and lighting. The project also includes shoreline enhancements involving a fishing pier, walk-in paddle craft launch, floating debris deflectors and aquatic planting.
Work on the access improvements follows a habitat restoration on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation-maintained site three years ago. That work focused on cleanup and shoreline restoration work.
Key components include:
- New car-top and paddlecraft boat launch.
- New vehicular and pedestrian traffic pattern to allow for more efficient hand launching.
- Improvements to parking area pavements and pathways to allow for universal access.
- Installation of a fixed fishing pier parallel to shoreline.
- Installation of a pedestrian promenade/walkway and fixed pier overlook platform along the Ohio Street Inlet and river shoreline.
- Installation of in-water shoreline habitat improvements and fish attraction features.
- Development of debris deflection features in conjunction with the fixed pier installations.
- Illumination of site features and elements.
Watts Architecture and Engineering designed the project. Bids are due February 10.