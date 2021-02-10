On the Move: Massage Therapeutic Arts

Massage Therapeutic Arts, a spa treatment center that has been around for upwards of 20 years, has relocated its North Street operation to 313 Elmwood Avenue. The 160 North Street location was sidelined due to a significant fire in 2020. Thankfully that building is salvageable, as it would have been a huge loss for the neighborhood. A second location, found at 468 Delaware Avenue – in the Raymond James building – is also open. The practice is owned and operated by Kathy Regan, who is a hands-on Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT).

The new Elmwood location provides the center’s NYS licensed massage therapists with plenty of additional space to conduct treatments such as ashiatsu (foot pressure), acupuncture, deep tissue massage, Swedish, hot rock, and sports massages, Trigger Point Therapy, Reiki, hot bamboo, pregnancy massages, Black Baltic mud wrap, aromatherapy massage, and couple’s massages (though not during the pandemic), among other treatments. Many of the therapists possess different continuing education certifications beyond the New York State licensure requirements, which is one of the highest hourly requirements in the country.

When it comes to the therapeutic arts, this is one of the most comprehensive centers in Buffalo. Clients seek out the facility for bodywork that aids in reducing muscle tension and inflammation, increasing circulation, flexibility, and range of motion, combatting stress, anxiety, and depression, boosting the immune system and mental alertness, speeding healing, and relaxing the body and the mind.

It’s good to see that Massage Therapeutic Arts has found another home, not far from its former North Street facility. These are the types of neighborhood amenities that can come in pretty handy, whether it’s to alleviate someone’s chronic aches and pains, or to ensure that a loved one is taken care of for Valentine’s Day (hint, hint.)

Massage Therapeutic Arts | 313 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | 716-885-1581 | Facebook