On the Market: 120 Lincoln Parkway

Befitting of Robin Leach’s ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,’ this mansion at 120 Lincoln Parkway is a home that most people could only dream of owning. Then again, taking care of a 5638 square foot mansion is not everybody’s cup of tea. 

But for that special ‘someone,’ this 5-bedroom, 4+ bathroom circa 1923 manor is the cat’s meow. And now it’s for sale, listed at just under 2 million bucks – $1,999,000 to be exact.

From all appearances, the Henry W. Wendt House, a Tudor Revival-Jacobean Revival, constructed with Onondaga limestone (architects Franklyn J. and William A. Kidd) has withstood the tests of time, as have most of its neighboring mansions along Lincoln Parkway.

The purchaser of this beauty will be lucky to have access to a solarium, a pool with stone patios, four fireplaces, and a 3-car garage (with pool changing room and apartment.)

Additional photos of the interior can be found on Zillow, and more about its history and architectural features can be found on Buffalo Architecture and History.

Following are photos from the listing:

